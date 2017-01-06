I have a busy year of fitness events planned so far — another marathon in April, three half marathons in the first five months of the year, and a triathlon in July. I am also going to do a Tough Mudder for the first time. There are several Tough Mudder events in the NYC area this year, including the regular Tough Mudder (10-12 miles, 2o+ obstacles) on Saturday, July 22 at Old Bethpage Restoration Village in Bethpage, Long Island (this is the one I am planning on doing!) and the Tough Mudder Half (5 miles, 13 obstacles) on Sunday, July 23. There are also Tough Mudder events at Raceway Park in Englishtown, New Jersey (now I have that Raceway Park ad stuck in my head!) on the weekend of October 7 and 8.

Anyhow, I’m sure you’re planning your fitness calendar as well. So here’s your chance to sign up for a Tough Mudder, and save a little money, too. Simply use the promo code ToughMudderGiftUS2016 to save 15% off any US-based Tough Mudder or Tough Mudder Half event in 2017. Click here to see what events are going on in your area, and to register. The prices go up on January 26, so act now!