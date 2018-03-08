Did the Mets improve over the winter? How will they finish in 2018? Which player is the key to the Mets having a good season? I joined eight other Met bloggers in answering these and other questions in the yearly “Playing Pepper” series compiled by Daniel Shoptaw for Cardinal Conclave. See what we think about the upcoming season here.

Squawker Lisa, here’s an advance look at one of my answers:

C70: Will we ever see David Wright playing regularly in New York again?

Jon: The only way David Wright will play regularly in New York again is if George Steinbrenner comes back to life and puts Wright in pinstripes as he did with Darryl Strawberry and Doc Gooden.