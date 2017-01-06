On Tuesday, February 7, I am going to be covering the 37th Annual Thurman Munson Awards Dinner at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Manhattan. Two years ago, I had the opportunity to cover it as well, courtesy of the event organizer. This year, New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez, New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz, and Mets infielder Wilmer Flores are being honored with the Thurman Munson Award for their work helping the community. Michael Kay is the master of ceremonies.

The tickets start at $1,000 a piece but go to a great organization and cause — AHRC New York City Foundation, which supports programs that help people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Click here to buy tickets or to learn more about the organization.