Not only am I planning on doing a Tough Mudder on July 22 (if I survive the NYC Triathlon this weekend, that is!) but on that same day, CBS will air the first episode of a series about the legendary obstacle course race. It looks very intense! It’s not about the Long Island race I’m doing, but about some even more scary races from the Tough Mudder organization. You can see the clip below and read more about it here. No word on when they’ll have an episode: “Toughest Mudder: Subway Squawkers Edition”!

