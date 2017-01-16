The Philadelphia Phillies have signed veteran outfielder, Michael Saunders. The deal is for one year at $9 millio﻿n. The deal includes a clove option for 2018 of $11 million.

Saunders, 30, hit .253 last season with the Toronto Blue Jays while slugging 32 doubles and 24 homeruns. Saunders will slide into the middle of the lineup for the Phillies while providing much needed assistance in the outfield.

Saunders will join the incumbent Odubel Herrera and the newly acquired Howie Kendrick in the Phillies outfield. Herrera, who signed a long-term deal in the off-season, will be a centerpiece of the rebuilding Phillies while Saunders and Kendrick, both veterans who have reached the 30-year-old mark, will serve as stop gaps and possible deadline deal pieces.