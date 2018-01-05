Quantcast
Brady / Garoppolo Agent Don Yee Responds To Seth Wickersham Article
Posted by on January 5, 2018

Don Yee agent of both Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo has broken his silence on the Seth Wickersham gossip piece released early Friday Morning. The story covered a supposed power struggle in the Patriots organization between Robert Kraft, Tom Brady, and Bill Belichick.

To read the recap and analysis of the five-thousand-word article click here.

With Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo highlighted in this story agent Don Yee was very quick to release a statement.

“I don’t really know what to say — it’s tough to have a response since it didn’t appear to me to have one on-the-record quote. All I can suggest is don’t believe everything you read.”

With Yee telling readers to view with caution, it’s hard to tell who to trust.

