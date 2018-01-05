Don Yee agent of both Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo has broken his silence on the Seth Wickersham gossip piece released early Friday Morning. The story covered a supposed power struggle in the Patriots organization between Robert Kraft, Tom Brady, and Bill Belichick.

To read the recap and analysis of the five-thousand-word article click here.

With Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo highlighted in this story agent Don Yee was very quick to release a statement.

“I don’t really know what to say — it’s tough to have a response since it didn’t appear to me to have one on-the-record quote. All I can suggest is don’t believe everything you read.”

With Yee telling readers to view with caution, it’s hard to tell who to trust.