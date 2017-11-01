With the Patriots moving Jimmy Garoppolo to the 49ers in exchange for a second-round draft pick the Patriots QB depth is now at just one, Tom Brady. In week one of the 2017 NFL Season, the Patriots had some of the best QB depth in the league with Jacoby Brissette, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Tom Brady.

The Patriots in a matter of 9 weeks have traded both QB’s meaning the Patriots are just down to one QB on the depth chart. But there is no need to worry as the Patriots are expected to meet Brian Hoyer latter today and are expected to announce a signing in the coming days or maybe even hours.

Source: free agent QB Brian Hoyer is visiting the Patriots this morning. The expectation is that he will be signing with the team. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 1, 2017

If this contract goes through Brain Hoyer will be a backup QB behind Tom Brady for the second time in his career. Hoyer was released by the 49ers following the Garoppolo trade and all eyes were on him to return to the Patriots backup QB again.

Hoyer played for the Patriots from 2009 to 2011 before going to the Arizona Cardinals, Clevland Browns, Houston Texans, Chicago Bears, and the San Fransico 49ers. In his career, Hoyer has played 55 games throwing 48 touchdowns and 30 interceptions.