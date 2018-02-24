Posted byon
As the NFL Draft is just around the corner, here is my 1st round prediction so far of the 2018 NFL Draft.
As of right now, New England holds 6 draft picks, while getting back 2017 defensive end draftee Derek Rivers from injury and tackle Tony Garcia.
Here is the first round:
- Cleveland- Saquon Barkley RB Penn State- The clear cut athlete in which Cleveland should target, Barkley has unlimited potential and solidify the Brown’s running game with a three down back to blend with Duke Johnson and Crowell. He is arguably the best and most gifted athlete in this draft.
- New York Giants- Bradley Chubb DE NC State- Many would argue the Giants snag either Darnold or Rosen for the next signal caller after Eli, but to me, Bradley Chubb can give the Giants a true pass rusher along with combining with JPP and Vernon to give opposing teams havoc straight off the line. Chubb is 6’4 and 275 pounds and a legit pass rusher to plug into the Big Apple.
- Indianapolis- Quenton Nelson G Notre Dame- The best guard in the 2018 class, Nelson is a safe pick for Indy if Chubb ends up with New York. A brutal punisher and massive frame (6’5 330 pounds), Nelson has been compared to greats already like Larry Allen. The improbable future of Andrew Luck is in limbo, but allowing Nelson to help block for him, can allow Luck to do what he does best if he is still the Colts leader.
- Cleveland- Josh Rosen QB UCLA- The most inevitable choice (a quarterback), Cleveland utilizes its second pick of the 1st round, never mind top 10, and grabs the UCLA prospect who has all the tools to succeed at the next level and help build a strong quarterback foundation with Kizer.
- Denver- Minkah Fitzpatrick CB/S Alabama- Lots of quarterback chatter floating through the Broncos, but with a complete corner/safety in Fitzpatrick sitting at 5, Denver could upgrade and plug Fitzpatrick with Stewart and Talib to make teams pay with the deep ball. Not to mention, you got Justin Simmons who is 6’2 back there. Fitzpatrick stands about 6’2, giving height and elite measurables to the already well built secondary.
- New York Jets- Josh Allen QB Wyoming- The Josh Allen sweepstakes goes to the Jets, a team that can help polish up Allen with an insane NFL stature and arm to give the QB needy squad a reliable player on Sundays. It won’t be an overnight fix, but standing at 6’5 and around 235 pounds, Allen is a top tier guy that can make off balanced throws and chuck it 60 yards down the field.
- Tampa Bay- Mike McGlinchey OT Notre Dame- A 6’7 tackle that has been a rock for the Fighting Irish, McGlinchey can be a longtime tackle for the Bucs, who could use more protection for Jameis Winston.
- Chicago- Vita Vea DT Washington- A pure freakish defensive tackle, Vea can easily help Chicago’s defensive woes and be a instant play maker along with showcasing ridiculous abilities on the gridiron. At 345 pounds, Vea reportedly runs a sub 5 40 yard dash and has a 33 inch vertical.
- San Francisco- Calvin Ridley WR Alabama- The first receiver taken off the board, Ridley can find room with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo out in the bay. A 6’1 do it all receiver, Ridley can boast the 49ers receiving core with giving Garoppolo a potential top target for a long time.
- Oakland- Da’Ron Payne DT Alabama- Coach Jon Gruden makes a big first impression in the draft, selecting Payne who has been stellar at Alabama and helping the Raiders defensive line.
- Miami- Roquan Smith ILB Georgia- An undersized linebacker (6’1 230 ish), Smith is quick off the gun and tracks down some of the fastest guys on the field. Miami can give its linebacking core a speedster who can drop in coverage and blitz.
- Cincinnati- Denzel Ward CB Ohio State- Adam “Pacman” Jones has been on and off during his Bengals tenure. Drafting Ward, who resembles Jones slightly, can help Cincy in the secondary with his hardworking skills and brutal finishes like Pacman.
- Washington- Mark Andrews TE Oklahoma- One of the most coveted tight ends this year, Andrews has a big frame (6’5 255 ish) and was a big target for Baker Mayfield. Dangerous when stretching the field with his unusual speed, Andrews can help Washington get down the field while newly acquired quarterback Alex Smith, who would love to draw plays just for Andrews.
- Green Bay- Marcus Davenport DE UTSA- The tape proves it, Davenport can be a legit NFL nightmare. Coming from a smaller program, Green Bay could upgrade on the edge rush and give Davenport the keys to disrupting the NFC North.
- Arizona- Sam Darnold QB USC- Rebuilding is what Arizona is facing, starting fresh with Carson Palmer’s retirement is a new sheriff in town with another USC signal caller in Darnold. Roughly 6’4 and 225 pounds, Darnold has the stature to be a solid quarterback, it’s the interception ratio in which NFL teams are concerned about. Nonetheless, he would fit nicely in the Cardinals system.
- Baltimore- Maurice Hurst DT Michigan- A big time guy over in Ann Arbor, Hurst made some noise while potentially seeing a rise in draft stock. Baltimore could use someone on the front 7.
- Los Angeles Chargers- Tremaine Edmunds OLB Virginia Tech- A truly unique blend of athletic abilities, Edmunds reminds me of Jadevon Clowney, just a tad faster. The Chargers need another speedster on the outside to dive with Melvin Ingram to the hole, the former Hokies star can obliterate opposing teams, as shown from playing in the ACC through college.
- Seattle- Derwin James SS Florida State- Seattle loves big secondary players, James could be a nice fit in the box with the Seahawks legion of boom. The 6’3 combo safety is very versatile, allowing defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. to throw in James into different scenarios.
- Dallas- Josh Jackson CB Iowa- Eight picks on the season, three straight games with an interception this season, Jackson was the ball hawk for Iowa and college football. If he slips down to 19, Jason Garrett and company could certainly see using Jackson in the Dallas secondary with Byron Jones and Levine.
- Detroit- James Washington WR Oklahoma State- The 2017 Biletnikoff Winner for best receiver in the country, Washington automatically gives Matthew Stafford another weapon on the outside, inside, pretty much anywhere. Not to mention, someone else famous went to Oklahoma State who had a nice career with Detroit in the running game.
- Buffalo- Billy Price C/G Ohio State- A combo guy on the line, Price gives Buffalo a secure player in wake of Eric Wood’s abrupt retirement and the limbo situation of Richie Incognito. A safe pick here.
- Buffalo- Ronald Jones RB USC- The luxury of back to back picks, thanks to the Kansas City Chiefs who went up and drafted quarterback Patrick Mahomes last year, allowed Buffalo this pick. Taking a running back, specifically Ronald Jones, who can blend well with LeSean McCoy in the passing game and running game, can prove to be worthy for the Bills. Jones is electrifying on the field.
- Los Angeles Rams- Connor Williams OT Texas- An undersized tackle, the Rams can take a flyer on the Longhorns stud, allowing more protection for emerging quarterback Jared Goff.
- Carolina- Arden Key DE LSU- This is a boom or bust pick, many issues with Key off the field, but on the field, Carolina scores big time sitting at 24 in the 1st round. The 6’6 bully on the edge torches tackles and guards for field days to the quarterback. Speed that is not coachable, if Key cleans up his questionable behavior, this is a massive steal for Ron Rivera.
- Tennessee- Sam Hubbard OLB/DE Ohio State- Many analysts pegged Hubbard to end up with the Patriots, but Hubbard could go earlier and give Tennessee a valuable two way defensive starter. Shown by getting torched in the divisional round against New England this year, Hubbard fits nicely with the Titans, especially if Coach Vrabel decides to pitch for a guy from his alma mater Ohio State.
- Atlanta- Courtland Sutton WR SMU- Julio Jones is a freak. Having another big time receiver on the opposite end gives Matt Ryan the ability for more lobs. Sutton stands at 6’4 and his mind blowing abilities route running and finding the end zone.
- New Orleans- Rashaan Evans LB Alabama- Helping the Saints issues at linebacker, Evans can be a nice addition for New Orleans.
- Pittsburgh- Will Hernandez G UTEP- An emerging prospect that could find his way into the 1st round, Hernandez is a large human being (6’2 340 pounds) who loves physicality. Big Ben can take only so many hits, Hernandez can help ease the pain.
- Jacksonville- Derrius Guice RB LSU- Fournette is the premiere back for the Jags. Getting his sidekick from LSU after the departure of Chris Ivory, gives Jacksonville room to expand further in the running game while getting back receivers like Allen Robinson from the IR to stretch the field.
- Minnesota- Josh Sweat DE Florida State- Another boom or bust prospect like Arden Key, just in a different situation, Josh Sweat was highly recruited out of high school, but had one big problem. Knee injuries have raveled around his entire career so far, but with Minnesota sitting at the end of the 1st round, Sweat could prove the critics wrong and perform well off the edge in a purple uniform.
- New England- Harold Landry OLB/DE Boston College- A local prospect who broke out of the shell his junior campaign, Harold Landry is like a clone of Trey Flowers in terms of size. New England can use his 6’3 250 pound frame for roughing the dirt and maneuvering around the offensive line to create pressure. A 16.5 sack season in 2016 put Landry big time on the map, and New England is in the market for edge rushers.
- Philadelphia- Jaire Alexander CB Louisville- Alexander stood out immensely for Louisville in most coverages, and with the Eagles coming off the Super Bowl victory looking for new talent, they may decide to wrap up the first round with a corner. Bringing in Ronald Darby was worth it after all, inserting Alexander in the secondary can make everyone better.