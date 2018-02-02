Quantcast
The Sports Daily > T Town Sports
C’s Quick To Sign Monroe On 1 Year $5 Million Dollar Deal
Posted by on February 2, 2018

To bolster some needed two way play, Boston took the opportunity to offer unrestricted free agent Greg Monroe, after agreeing to a buyout with the Phoenix Suns, a 1 year deal. Fortunately, Monroe chose the front running C’s and will officially be signed this Saturday once the waivers clear and he officially goes on the free agent market.

Monroe, who’s career statistics are almost a double double, has had a productive 8 years in the Association so far, and better yet he’s only 27 years old. The 6’11 265 pound center is a big body to move under the hoop, constantly being a solid player on both ends of the floor. Coach Brad Stevens will certainly enjoy using the former Georgetown alum to his advatage, pairing him up with C Al Horford to create a big tandem. Current big guys Aron Baynes and forward Daniel Theis could potentially see some sort of reduction with the presence of Monroe.

Welcome to Boston Greg!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s