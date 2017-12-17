All week long the Patriots and Steelers game was hyped as the game of the year and this afternoon the game lived up to it. The game came down to the final play and that final play was a fake spike by Ben Roethlisberger and it ended in an end zone interception. With this 27-24 victory, the Patriots Clinch the AFC East for the 9th straight season, they also now have the tiebreaker over the Steelers for the 1st seed in the AFC. If the Patriots are to win out they will indeed have the first seed in the AFC.

With 56 seconds to go in the game, Dion Lewis found his way into the end zone and the Patriots successfully converted the two-point conversion to give themselves a three-point lead. It all came down to the defense and on the Steelers first play from scrimmage Roethlisberger connected with Juju Smith-Schuster for a 69-yard gain.

It was the next play that will be talked about all week as it appeared that Roethlisberger completed a pass with Jesse James for a game-winning touchdown. But the play would be reviewed and after review of the play, the call would be reversed ruling it an incomplete pass. Was it a catch? No, but it should have been. By rule, it is an incomplete pass but personally, I think it was fine and James was just trying to break the goal-line with the ball. This play will be debated all week long as the Steeler two plays later with a running clock faked the spike and threw an interception in the end zone.

Tom Brady finished the game going 22/35 with 298 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception. Rob Gronkowski who was Brady number one target on the final drive finished the day 9 receptions for 168 yards and a touchdown.

The Patriots will now come home and take on the Buffalo Bills on Christmas Eve. Definitely a challenging game for the Patriots but if they can pull it off they are one game away from locking in the number 1 seed.

