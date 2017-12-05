A big stat line night for the Greek Freak himself (40 pts 9 rebounds 4 assists) , getting the opportunity to return back to Boston and cause havoc was part of the night, as Boston picks up win #21 in a 111-100 defeat at home.

Greek Night was the theme within TD Garden tonight, celebrating different cultures while hosting arguably one of the most well known Greeks in sports today. A freak of nature by some, forward/center/guard Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the face of the Milwaukee Bucks for a few years now. Scoring an impressive 40 points against the rigid Celtics defense, the Greek Freak is an unstoppable force. fellow teammate Khris Middleton contributed 19 points and 8 rebounds in a closer than you think matchup.

Boston was led by none other than rookie Jayson Tatum, finishing the 1st half 4-4 from the field, if you want to be specific, those were his three point numbers through the first half. Not missing a shot until the 3rd quarter, Tatum was a delivering force against Milwaukee, finishing with 17 points and 6 boards. The team leader once again in points, Kyrie Irving came out with a 32 point showcase just in about 34 minutes of play. Following Irving was Al Horford, who put up a near triple double with 20 points 9 rebounds and 8 assists. For Horford, doing a little bit of everything against Milwaukee has not been a huge challenge, as each game, the certain gameplan for Horford is always a big one with whichever big man.

Next game for Boston- 12/6 vs Mavs