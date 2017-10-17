CLEVLAND, OH– Gordon Hayward is down, Gordon Hayward is down. In a nightmare of a first quarter, the worst has happened as Gordon Hayward went down with what appeared to be a broken leg. This injury coming less than five minutes into the game.

Hawyards leg bent back very awkwardly after attempting to catch a lob pass early in the first quarter. Well, Hawyard was on the fool his ankle was bent in a way ankles should not be bent. The Celtics and Cavaliers were both seen praying on the floor well trainers helped Hayward get onto the stretcher and off the court.

No additional information has been made available yet and it is unclear how serious the injury is but it does not look good. You can see the injury below.

UPDATE 10/17/17 8:54 PM ET: The Celtics have announced that Gordon Hayward has a fractured left ankle and is being transported to the hospital.