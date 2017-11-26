A four touchdown day for the always dependable Tom Brady, making him the current leader in touchdown throws (26) at age 40 this season in the NFL, is an astounding statistic. Even more crazy, he’s only getting better with age.

A 227 yard performance for Brady capped off with 4 touchdown passes, two of them slung to tight end Rob Gronkowski, who finished his day with 5 snags for 82 yards and two touchdowns, along with throwing one to versatile running back Rex Burkhead along with a flip touchdown to speedster Brandin Cooks. Burkhead was very active against the Dolphins, playing a big role in the receiving game as well. 13 carries were taken by Rex, going for 50 yards and scoring on the ground. Capping off a solid day taking carries from Brady, a short end zone pass to Burkhead (finished with 3 yards passing on 2 catches) helped New England get to the second best record in football. Cooks also delivered in a big way, catching a team high 6 balls with 83 receiving yards and the drop off touchdown from Brady, sealed the Dolphins chances of any comeback. Running back Dion Lewis has been an X factor for this unpredictable New England offense, taking 15 carries for 112 yards and no scores. A personal accomplishment has been reached for Lewis today, as this is the first time ever he has reached over 100 yards in a single game.

A high motor offense from New England today was balanced out with a nonstop throttle defense, sacking Matt Moore and the Dolphins a season high 7 times. From the last 15 seasons of football, no team has topped six sacks in a single half of football, something the New England Patriots accomplished today, breaking another milestone. As a unit, New England collected 417 yards of offense to balance out with over 32 minutes of possession time and 25 first downs, almost doubling Miami’s amount (15).

Seven straight victories for the Pats, next week does not get easier with a back to back division game against the Buffalo Bills (6-5) at 1 pm et.