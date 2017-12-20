A third reunion for former Celtics big man Kelly Olynyk turned into a memorable night, pouring a career high 32 points (dropped 30 points a few years back as a Celtics against the 76ers) while the hot and cold Heat take the season series against Boston 2-1 with a chippy 90-89 scrappy win.

Despite the rise of a familiar face, Boston had a consistent lineup to rely on once again to keep up with the blue collar Miami squad. Point guard Kyrie Irving has carved out the role of the leader, guiding the C’s with a strong outing of 33 points (game high) with 4 rebounds and 5 assists. Second in line, up and down forward Jaylen Brown rose to the occasion and delivered with a 16 point game with 4 rebounds along with hitting 3 behind the arc, one of four Celtics to hit more than 2 three’s in the game. Off the bench, guard Marcus Smart was the true guy from behind the arc, scoring all of his 15 points from the three point line (5-9). Rookie Jayson Tatum contributed 11 points while dislocating his pinkie finger late in the game but returned to the bench after getting his finger taped up. Tatum also ripped down 7 boards.

For the successful Heat, a major confidence booster for the .500 team was much needed. Starting off with the game of a lifetime for center Kelly Olynyk, dropping 32 points to go with 7 rebounds and hitting 6 3’s. Filling the role of the absent Hassan Whiteside, the versatile center took advantage and became the team leader from the gecko. Shooting guard Josh Richardson scored 19, while Game 2 shooting dagger Dion Waiters scored 10 points, helping the Heat take down the C’s.

Next game for Boston- Thursday 12/21 @ Knicks