A low scoring game for either team, part two of the Celtics Pistons match up continued with a 91-81 Boston victory compared to a shootout performance a few weeks ago as Detroit snagged a 188-108 victory at the Garden. Tonight’s highlighted player is center Al Horford, scoring 18 points to go with 9 rebounds and 6 assists.

For Boston, winning their 23rd game so far, it has been an amazing turnaround since the opening minutes of the Gordon Hayward injury, which was projecting Boston as a clear favorite. In tonight’s match up, Horford led the way for the C’s, who came off a heartbreaking 105-102 loss in San Antonio Friday night. Leading the way at point guard, Kyrie Irving contributed 16 points with 3 boards and assists. Coming off the vicious dunk in Texas, forward Jaylen Brown followed up with a 12 point performance while following wing player Jayson Tatum scored 11 points with 4 rebounds. Chugging away on the boards, center Aron Baynes got the starting nod, tallying 6 points but rivaled the NBA rebounding leader Andre Drummond with 13 rebounds (Drummond finished with 6 points and 15 rebounds). As a team, Boston shot 41 percent from the field compared to Detroit, who totaled around 30%, a rough stretch compared to the first match up where they finished around 52%.

A revenge game against Boston, the Pistons got a taste of their own medicine tonight. Leading the way was Tobias Harris, who had a decent game once more against the Celtics. Harris sunk 3 three pointers onto his way for 19 points and 8 rebounds. Journeyman forward Anthony Tolliver, a former Creighton standout, dropped 15 points on Boston, being the second leading scorer on Detroit tonight. Center Andre Drummond ripped down 15 boards, just at his season average of 15.3 boards a game. Detroit played everybody on their healthy lineup with the exception of young forward Henry Ellenson, who was benched.

A needed win for Boston, coming off the frustrating ending in San Antonio, this brings up the confidence on both ends of the floor. No time to rest for Boston, as they head out to the Windy City for a 8 pm et square off with the Bulls on 12/11.