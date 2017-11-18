After trailing by 16 at most, a big help (57 points combined) from the starting tandem of Kyrie Irving and Jaylen Brown helped the Celtics win 15 straight with a 110-99 victory over the now 3-13 Atlanta Hawks, one of the more big surprises of the NBA season so far.

A 30 point barrage from star point guard Kyrie Irving helped give a boost to the high expectations Boston Celtics. Nearly perfect from the field, Irving was 10-12 of field goals and 5-6 from behind the arc, a remarkable accomplishment. Irving also posted a perfect 5-5 from the free throw line to cap off a huge night for the newly acquired guard. Following him was emerging NBA star Jaylen Brown, using his two way capabilities to post a 27 point performance on the under-performing Atlanta Hawks. Going 10-13 from field goals, Brown was very efficient like Irving and shot nearly perfect from behind the arc going 4-6. As a team, Boston shot 47.6% from the field compared to the Hawks, who shot nearly identical at 47.6%. Jayson Tatum and Marcus Morris combined for 28 points while Al Horford made up ground in the paint, collecting 6 boards with 7 points.

A career night for Jaylen Brown, toppling 27 points is quite an accomplishment in your second year of play. With the loss of Gordon Hayward, the effects ripple through Boston, but making up for him seems natural with this well rounded team. Brown getting an increased role, playing 35 minutes and dropping 27 points is quite the feat considering you just played Golden State, a consistent title contender, two days prior.

Next game: C’s Mavericks 11/20