In the first quarter of the Patriots and Bills game after a missed third down conversion pass to James White, Tom Brady and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels got into a fiery exchange on the sideline. But the argument would not last long as Brady and McDaniels were seen going over plays minutes later.

