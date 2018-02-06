In a shocking turn of events, Patriots Offensive Coordinator Josh McDaniels will stay with the Patriots and not accept the head coaching job for the Indianapolis Colts.

Adam Schefter was the first to report this story saying McDaniels will not accept the new job and will stay with the Patriots.

Stunner: Patriots’ OC Josh McDaniels has decided NOT to accept Colts’ HC job and will remain with New England, sources told ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 7, 2018

Schefter also reported that in the past 48 hours, Patriots owner Robert Kraft began talking with Josh McDaniels and ultimately wound up sweetening his contract.

In the past 48 hours, Patriots owner Robert Kraft began talking with Josh McDaniels and ultimately wound up sweetening his contract, helping to entice him to remain in New England, per sources. Bill Belichick has his OC back. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 7, 2018

All of this news coming after the Colts sent out a tweet earlier today announcing the hiring and a coming press conference to make it all official.

We are excited to welcome Josh McDaniels, who has agreed to terms as our new head coach! Press conference scheduled for Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/FIzhqIf2y4 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) February 6, 2018

With McDaniels staying with the Patriots all signs now point towards him becoming the next head coach of the New England Patriots once Bill Belichick retires.