In a shocking turn of events, Patriots Offensive Coordinator Josh McDaniels will stay with the Patriots and not accept the head coaching job for the Indianapolis Colts.
Adam Schefter was the first to report this story saying McDaniels will not accept the new job and will stay with the Patriots.
Schefter also reported that in the past 48 hours, Patriots owner Robert Kraft began talking with Josh McDaniels and ultimately wound up sweetening his contract.
All of this news coming after the Colts sent out a tweet earlier today announcing the hiring and a coming press conference to make it all official.
With McDaniels staying with the Patriots all signs now point towards him becoming the next head coach of the New England Patriots once Bill Belichick retires.