Here are the latest on the Patriots departures and some of the arrivals to Foxboro:

Arrivals:

Cleveland DT Danny Shelton

A mammoth of a defensive tackle, Danny Shelton has proven to be a rock for the Browns in each of the last three seasons of his young career. Over 120 tackles and setting up plays for other guys, Shelton is known for his presence and disruption. The 6’2 335 pounder was a top 12 selection a few years back out of Washington University, a standout who had a solid combine to solidify his legit athleticism a step further.

Here is what New England gave up in order to acquire the rights to Shelton:

CLE: Danny Shelton, 2018 5th round pick (159th)

NE: 2019 3rd round pick

Departures:

WR Danny Amendola- Miami

In the past 5 seasons with New England, Amendola was an instrumental part of the receiving core, providing versatility and leadership. Critical moments were heading in his direction during the playoffs, from the Edelman touchdown throw to the Jacksonville late score. We can name so many more, but Amendola with pay cuts and behind the door business situations, it was time to move on. Amendola has reportedly signed a two year deal with the Dolphins and looks to give them a solid slot receiver.

CB Malcolm Butler- Tennessee

While Amendola heads within the AFC East, Butler is joining a few familiar faces down in country music land of Tennessee. General manager Jon Robinson, former Patriots guy, swayed the former Super Bowl savior with a cool $61 million dollar deal over the course of 5 years ($30 million guaranteed). As the latest Super bowl may of foreshadowed Butler’s future, he will now join former Patriots star Logan Ryan and playing for coach Mike Vrabel, a Belichick pupil and one of the best linebackers to come around.

Stay tuned for the latest!