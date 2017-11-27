Quantcast
The Sports Daily > T Town Sports
Martellus Bennett Gone For Season With Shoulder Injury
Posted by on November 27, 2017

A short returning stint to the active roster, tight end Martellus Bennett is done for the season with the Patriots, after being shortly placed on the IR with a nagging shoulder problem, according to sources.

With signing back to New England, Bennett carefully played the “game” and left the Green Bay Packers after not even a full season due to the shoulder “problems” he was dealing with for a return back to Foxboro, Massachusetts. Signing as a free agent this off season with the Packers, since they offered more in the contract plus a sweet deal with quarterback Aaron Rodgers for a run at the Lombardi Trophy this year, it crumbled down with Rodgers going down for the remaining of the season and Bennett not getting the production he once had with New England.

During his second tenure back, Bennett has logged in 6 catches for 53 yards, two separate games he has been targeted three times. Will he stick around for the 2018 season?

 

 

