A lopsided win from the gecko for the 8-2 New England Patriots, quarterback Tom Brady dazzled through the hot and cold Raiders defense with ease.

A almost perfect start for the 40 year old wonder, going 12/12 on completions to start the game, Brady totaled 37 throws, 30 of them finding targets for 339 yards and 3 scores. Although pressure was coming around the majority of the game, the composure of New England surpassed any thoughts of not being able to pull one out in Mexico City. For the Patriots weapons, running back Dion Lewis kicked off the scoring affair with a 15 yard dump off pass from Brady with about 4:00 left in the 1st quarter and finished the game with 60 yards rushing and 28 yards through the air. Following suit was wide receiver Danny Amendola, catching the off balanced red zone strike from Terrific Tom to set up the big lead. To put the icing on the cake, speedster Brandin Cooks destroyed the Raiders secondary with a 64 yard blazing score to crack the lead out to 24 right towards the start of the third quarter. Cooks led the game with an impressive 149 yards on 6 catches including the big run. Not to mention, kicker Stephen Gostkowski broke his own personal record of a 58 yard blast through the uprights and sent a 62 yard attempt right through the posts.

On the opposing end, the Raiders could not find a groove against the well balanced attack of New England all game long. Quarterback Derek Carr fighting through his injuries to post a 237 yard performance while completing 28 passes out of 49 attempts. Going scoreless through three quarters, the coaching staff noticeable became frustrated at careless mistakes on Oakland’s end. Wide receiver Seth Roberts fumbled the football right at the end zone on a Derek Carr drive down the field, potentially giving the Raiders an early score to cut the deficit.

An overall trampling of the up and down AFC West opponent Raiders, New England improves to 8-2, as they face the struggling 4-6 Miami Dolphins at home this holiday weekend. This will be the first time New England plays at home since October 29th.