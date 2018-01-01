With the Patriots 26-6 victory over the New York Jets on New Year’s Eve, the Patriots have locked up the number 1 seed in the AFC. Although we do not know who we will be playing in the Divisional round in two weeks we do know who we will be playing the 2018 regular season.

At home, the Patriots will play the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, and the Minnesota Vikings

On the Road, they will take on the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Chicago Bears, Detriot Red Wings, Jacksonville Jaguares, Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Tennesee Titans.

All dates and times are to be announced.

But they can not look far into the feature yet as the Patriots job in the 2017 season is not over. They will prepare to play in a divisional game at Gillette Stadium on January 13th at 8:15 pm. The Patriots will play one of three teams the Bills, Chiefs, or Titans depending on the outcome of this week’s Wild Card weekend games.