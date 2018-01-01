Quantcast
The Sports Daily > T Town Sports
Patriots 2018 Opponents Announced
Posted by on January 1, 2018

With the Patriots 26-6 victory over the New York Jets on New Year’s Eve, the Patriots have locked up the number 1 seed in the AFC. Although we do not know who we will be playing in the Divisional round in two weeks we do know who we will be playing the 2018 regular season.

At home, the Patriots will play the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, and the Minnesota Vikings

On the Road, they will take on the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Chicago Bears, Detriot Red Wings, Jacksonville Jaguares, Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Tennesee Titans.

All dates and times are to be announced.

But they can not look far into the feature yet as the Patriots job in the 2017 season is not over. They will prepare to play in a divisional game at Gillette Stadium on January 13th at 8:15 pm. The Patriots will play one of three teams the Bills, Chiefs, or Titans depending on the outcome of this week’s Wild Card weekend games.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s