The Patriots defensive depth keeps getting shorter and shorter. Right as we finally thought the Patriots Defence was starting to look decent a huge hit was delivered by the team today.

In a report by Ian Rappaport of NFL Network Dont’a Hightower will be out the remainder of the season with a torn Pectoral muscle. He sustained the injury during the Sunday Night matchup between the Patriots and the Falcons.

Hightower has had a tough go with injuries as he has not played a full season since 2013 as he has had a career-long battle with knee and shoulder injuries.

No timeline has been set on when he could be back but it will definitely not be this season.