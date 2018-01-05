The Patriots have broken their silence on the ESPN “Bombshell” article that claims a power struggle happening inside the organization. Earlier this morning a story was posted to ESPN.com by Senior Writer Seth Wickersham that claimed a feud between Rober Kraft, Tom Brady, and Bill Belichick.

For a recap of the article click here.

Just hours after the posting the Patriots have broken their silence with a joint statement by Robert Kraft, Tom Brady, and Bill Belichick.

“For the past 18 years, the three of us have enjoyed a very good and productive working relationship,” the statement reads. “In recent days, there have been multiple media reports that have speculated theories that are unsubstantiated, highly exaggerated, or flat out inaccurate. The three of us share a common goal. We look forward to the enormous challenge of competing in the postseason and the opportunity to work together in the future, just as we have for the past 18 years. It is unfortunate that there is even a need for us to respond to these fallacies. As our actions have shown, we stand united.”

The Patriots are all off this weekend with no media availability ahead of their divisional game next Saturday.

