After one of the most controversial touchdown rulings this year, if not few years, New York Jets tight end Austin Seferian Jenkins had his pylon knocking touchdown eliminated from not possessing the ball fully, leading to the Patriots finding the end zone thanks to the hulking frame of Rob Gronkowski, eventually holding off the feisty Jets 24-17 in a AFC East grudge match and quarterback Tom Brady’s 187th regular season win as the starting guy, another record to add to the long collection for #12.

The fast moving New England offense did not necessarily start the way you would anticipate, allowing 14 points right off the bat to the Jets, led by journeymen quarterback Josh McCown, who was coming off a three game winning streak the first time in his 15 year career. The sneaky dual threat veteran threw for a massive 354 yard game with two touchdowns but balanced it out with two interceptions. McCown also contributed on the ground, adding an additional 21 yards on 3 attempts on critical situations, such as the first attempt in the first quarter he chalked up 16 on a 3rd down conversion, leading to the first touchdown of the game. With running back Bilal Powell ruled out of this game for the Jets, relying on former Bears elusive back Matt Forte is not a bad situation. Carrying the ball 9 times for 22 yards and adding 8 receptions for 59 yards, Forte was a key asset for the run and pass game. Wide receivers Robby Anderson and Jermaine Kearse accumulated over 70 plus yards each while Jeremy Kerley had 61 receptions on 2 catches. Tight end Austin Seferian Jenkins was the talk of the game, catching 8 balls for 46 yards and would of had two scores, but the second touchdown was ruled a fumble therefore the possession was in the hands of New England.

Being upended throughout the first half, New England could not handle the storming jets defense, but ultimately it came down to several penalties which helped on field position, the culprit on several flags was rookie safety Jamal Adams trying to cover tight end Rob Gronkowski. Besides allowing the 6’6/6’7 tight end to rack up two end zone snags on 6 catches for 83 yards, Todd Bowles and company had a solid game plan coming in but fundamental football and a unfortunate touchdown overruling yanked the Jets chances from taking four straight wins.

Tom Brady finished today’s division kickoff with sub 300 yards passing (257), the first time this season, to go with 20 completions out of 37 attempts, two touchdowns (both to Gronkowski) and a pick from corner Buster Skrine. Brandin Cooks was the high man with 93 yards on 6 catches while Danny Amendola, Chris Hogan and running back James White all combined for 81 yards receiving. One of the costly mistakes on New England’s end today was the forced fumble on running back Mike Gillislee, who finished today with 44 yards rushing on 10 carries. Out of the triple head monster the Patriots obtain with Lewis, Gillislee and White, Dion Lewis was the rushing leader with 52 yards on 11 caries and a touchdown run.

Next week is going to be a wild Sunday night, the rematch versus the Atlanta Falcons on prime time television!