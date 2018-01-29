Tom Brady’s weekly spot on WEEI’s Kirk & Callahan show got cut short this week due to comments made by WEEI employee Alex Reimer on Thursday night.

Reimer was giving his reaction to the premiere episode of the Tom Brady mini-series called “Tom Vs. Time” which can be seen on Facebook Video. Well giving his reaction to the episode he called the GOATS daughter “an annoying little pissant.”

Fast forward to Tom Brady’s Monday mornings weekly call with Kirk & Callahan. “I really don’t have much to say about it this morning,” Brady Said. “I’ve tried to come on this show for many years and showed you guys a lot of respect, I’ve always tried to come on and do a good job for you guys. It’s very disappointing when you hear that, certainly. My daughter, or any child, they certainly don’t deserve that.”

Since the comment, Reimer has been suspended indefinitely from WEEI.