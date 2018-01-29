Quantcast
The Sports Daily > T Town Sports
Tom Brady Cuts WEEI Interview Short Due To Comments About His Daughter
Posted by on January 29, 2018

Tom Brady’s weekly spot on WEEI’s Kirk & Callahan show got cut short this week due to comments made by WEEI employee Alex Reimer on Thursday night.

Reimer was giving his reaction to the premiere episode of the Tom Brady mini-series called “Tom Vs. Time” which can be seen on Facebook Video. Well giving his reaction to the episode he called the GOATS daughter “an annoying little pissant.”

Fast forward to Tom Brady’s Monday mornings weekly call with Kirk & Callahan. “I really don’t have much to say about it this morning,” Brady Said. “I’ve tried to come on this show for many years and showed you guys a lot of respect, I’ve always tried to come on and do a good job for you guys. It’s very disappointing when you hear that, certainly. My daughter, or any child, they certainly don’t deserve that.”

Since the comment, Reimer has been suspended indefinitely from WEEI.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s