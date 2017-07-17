Football is one of the most popular games in Canada, together with Ice Hockey and basketball. It’s because of this that more and more people are becoming fans of the game. The result? A more competitive gaming arena where football players do the best of what they can to discover their true potential.

Canada Football Chat or more commonly known as CFC does just that as it remains to be the leading news provider when it comes to high school football news. Aside from informing the public about the latest rankings and events about the sport, it also serves as a means for pro league teams to discover potential talents.

CFC has become a place where talent scouts can search for the best players, teams, and coaches that they can work with at the national level. Being the number one source for high school football news, the organization has come up with the CFC100 — a list of the top 100 player prospects in high school football throughout Canada.

But how can one manage to make it to the top prospects list?

Top Criteria to Make it to the CFC100 List

1. Performance

The very first thing that CFC considers when choosing players for its CFC100 is the performance. This is the one thing which sets these prospects apart from the other football players. The number of in-game statistics such as the number of majors and carries made, as well as the yard coverage, are just a few of the things which show one’s performance potential.

Since the CFC100 was first launched in 2014, the performance standard has consistently been increasing. The current player who made it to the No. 1 spot is Chubba Hubbard who rushed 2,534 yards, scored 30 majors, and had 135 carries. While the one in the No. 2 rank is Luigi Vilain, who managed to hit the 30-plateau mark.

2. Reputation

CFC has over 40 news correspondents throughout Canada that continue to endlessly search for reports and news concerning the top high school football players. It’s through this that CFC learns the reality of what’s happening on the ground.

Its correspondents do interviews with people who are close friends with the prospect player or perhaps watch the games themselves and see how the crowd reacts. This way, CFC learns more about the inner workings of that specific player just like what they’re best known for, what their personality is, and how they react to game outcomes.