Quantcast
The Sports Daily > TFDS Sports
John Elway reacts to to Raiders’ trolling on Twitter
Posted by on May 19, 2016

The Denver Broncos won Super Bowl 50, and they’re the team to beat in the AFC West right now, even without Peyton Manning and a few other key pieces on the defensive side of the ball.

The Raiders, apparently, don’t see it that way. They’re a young team on the rise that gains confidence with each passing week, and they made that known on Twitter.

It started when the NFL shared this article on Twitter.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Raiders then took to Twitter and posted this sick burn.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Elway and the Broncos probably had a good laugh about it, and understandably so. So rather than firing back or being direct about it, they just posted this, as if to say, “good for you.”

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Those Raiders don’t quit, though. And they came back with this.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

So there you have it, that concludes the best Twitter exchange of the week.