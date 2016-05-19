The Denver Broncos won Super Bowl 50, and they’re the team to beat in the AFC West right now, even without Peyton Manning and a few other key pieces on the defensive side of the ball.
The Raiders, apparently, don’t see it that way. They’re a young team on the rise that gains confidence with each passing week, and they made that known on Twitter.
It started when the NFL shared this article on Twitter.
The @Broncos D?
It currently rules the AFC West.
"We can disrupt the way they do." https://t.co/NMmd6iB7CE pic.twitter.com/BbLpjKarS4
— NFL (@NFL) May 18, 2016
The Raiders then took to Twitter and posted this sick burn.
Ruled* https://t.co/2hkhbUSXWA
— OAKLAND RAIDERS (@RAIDERS) May 18, 2016
Elway and the Broncos probably had a good laugh about it, and understandably so. So rather than firing back or being direct about it, they just posted this, as if to say, “good for you.”
.@RAIDERS pic.twitter.com/gQYcqpOwOU
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 18, 2016
Those Raiders don’t quit, though. And they came back with this.
.@Broncos don't say we didn't warn you: https://t.co/O0Lll7LhTc
— OAKLAND RAIDERS (@RAIDERS) May 18, 2016
So there you have it, that concludes the best Twitter exchange of the week.