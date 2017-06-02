It took a while for the deal that delivered Marshawn Lynch to the Oakland Raiders to get done. And after seeing the details from the contract via ESPN emerge, we can all see why. Lynch is used to carrying his team to Super Bowls and getting paid handsomely for it.

So you can understand why he would want a big chunk of change to lace them up again after retiring. At the same time, the Raiders have quarterback Derek Carr as the face of the franchise. And they will have to get him signed to a huge contract some time before this season starts.

But the Raiders do need to close out games without passing late in the games with the lead. Last time that happened, Carr broke his leg against the Indianapolis Colts to end his season. The Raiders went on to lose to the Houston Texans, whom they beat in the regular season, in the playoffs.

So Lynch’s importance is there and the Raiders were able to balance all that out in negotiations. They did it through incentives which ESPN reported could make Lynch another $7.5 million. In total, Lynch’s 2-year deal for $9 million, $2.3 million guaranteed, can end up paying him $16.5 million.

The size of the load he carries will dictate just how much money he will get. ESPN reported Lynch’s incentives are cumulative, meaning he gets money each time he hits one. In 2017, Lynch gets $400,000 if he rushes for 500 yards and another $400,000 if he rushes 600 yards.

If Lynch gets to 800 yards, he’ll get $600,000, and another $600,000 if he rushes for 1,000-yards. On top of that, Lynch has $250,000 bonuses for hitting 1,100, 1,200, 1,300, 1,400, 1,500 and 1,600 rushing yards. Lynch also has an incentive for $250,000 if he scores nine TDs in 2017 and another $250,000 for 12 TDs.

The combination of the Raiders making the playoffs and Lynch rushing for 1,000 yards and 12 TDs gets him $500,000. An AP NFL MVP in 2017 gets Lynch another $250,000 and winning it in 2018 gets him another $500,000. Winning Super Bowl MVP honors in either year will bring him in another $500,000.

The report also said Pro Bowl berth in either 2017 or 2018 will bring him in another $250,000 each year. So if Lynch ends up carrying the Raiders to the playoffs and beyond, they will gladly compensate him for it. And if not, he will get paid according to whatever he brings to the Raiders in his time with the team.