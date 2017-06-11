Marshawn Lynch un-retiring and joining the Oakland Raiders is a shot in the organization’s arm. Last year, they lacked the type of running back they could give the ball to with a second-half lead. That’s why QB Derek Carr broke his leg in the second half against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 16 last year.

Lynch should give the Raiders a physical presence on that offense as well as another weapon. It will be pretty hard for opposing teams to take him and the passing game away at the same time. Physical presences on offense like Lynch inspire defenses too so this is a football move for the Raiders.

But at the same time, Oakland’s prodigal son returning will benefit the Raiders at the box office. At a time that Oakland feels burned for the imminent Las Vegas move, the city will watch Lynch. And that isn’t the only way the he’s helping the organization make more money.

Lynch said at a post-OTA press conference last week, “I got the whole town riding with me.”

Per NBC, Lynch’s jersey, No. 24 in Silver and Black, is the hottest-selling jersey in the NFL. According to the report, he finished the month of may at No. 1, above the other big stars in the NFL. Carr was the only other Raider in the top-10 for the month of May at No. 6.

Thousands of season ticket holders that got refunds were replaced in just two hours. So as far as the box office goes, Lynch has already been worth the money the Raiders spent on him. And from what we’ve all heard about how he looks in offseason workouts, he’ll do his part on the field too!

I think it’s time for me to go out and get mine!

Just win, baby!