It’s no secret that the Oakland Raiders need to need to dramatically improve on defense this year. They were ranked No. 23 against the run, No. 24 against the pass and No. 26 overall last year. The big plays they gave up against the run and pass were especially costly so they can’t go on like that.

Against the run, the Raiders defense was No. 2 in the NFL in plays of 40 yards or more given up. Against the pass, they were No. 1 in plays of 20 yards or more and 40 yards or more given up. so you can see that this is all areas of the defense that the Raiders needed to hone in on to improve.

Reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack is the one star they have to build a solid defense around. Knowing this, they just drafted heavily on defense side in a deep defensive draft. And for this to to work, the Raiders these draft picks to come in and make immediate impacts.

They also need a few players to stay healthy and a few others to bounce back from a bad 2016 campaign. If they do, Mack could win DPOY again and more importantly, the defense will be solid. So all eyes in Raider Nation on the defense and Levi Damien is at training camp to see how they’re progressing.