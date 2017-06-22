We cannot yet say Oakland Raiders QB Derek Carr is the greatest QB in the NFL but he’s on his way. However, he is the latest franchise QB due to become a free agent and those guys get the most money. So Carr, who told the media he would not negotiate past the start of training camp, got his money.

He has just become the first $25 million a year QB with the record-setting deal he just signed. The deal was for five years and $125 million, creating a new salary standard for franchise QBs. No one is happier for Carr than Washington Redskins QB Kirk Cousins and Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford.

They are now the latest franchise QBs due to be free agents and will start negotiations at the level of Carr’s new deal. But this is Carr’s day to celebrate and he took to Twitter Thursday morning to say:

“Now it’s done! From the jump I’ve wanted to be a Raider 4 life. One step closer to that! Blessed!!! Business done! Let’s just play now!!!”

For the Raiders, they have picked up the fifth-year option on OLB Khalil Mack’s rookie deal. So next on the list will be OG Gabe Jackson, another stud from the Raiders’ 2014 draft class. The Raiders in good salary cap shape so they should be able to keep the core of this mostly home grown team together.

Just win, baby!