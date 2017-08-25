The Oakland Raiders have gotten quite a bit of good news in regards to important players lately. It was great news to hear that Oakland Raiders left tackle Donald Penn has ended his holdout. Then it just kept coming as they will be getting 2017 first-round pick Gareon Conley and second-round pick Obi Melifonwu soon.

Melifonwu will actually be ready this Saturday for the Raiders preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys. No one outside of the Raiders organization knows exactly what Melifonwu’s injury was. But the important thing is as Levi Damien reported, Melifonwu will participate in Saturday’s game.

I we should get a chance to see where Melifonwu is as the regular season approaches. He was drafted in the second-round so the Raiders could have a guy to match up with big, athletic tight ends. At 6’4″, 224 pounds with CB coverage skills and 4.4 40 speed, he looks like he can be that guy.

Conley won’t be available Wednesday but it looks like he’s finally on pace to get on the field. According to Jerry McDonald of the Oakland Tribune Bay Area, he sprinted and changed directions with the training staff. That’s the first time Conley has done such a thing since sustaining his shin injury in minicamp.

The Raiders badly need Melifonwu to cover TEs as they have not found an answer to that problem. And you know how much Sean Smith has struggled in coverage from last year to this preseason. So Raider Nation is now hopeful now that Melifonwu is available and Conley his heading toward that.

Gareon Conley in a post-practice workout with members of athletic training staff. That is called progress. #Raiders. — Jerry McDonald (@Jerrymcd) August 24, 2017

