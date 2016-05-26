Pro Football Focus gave both the Seahawks and Panthers a C-minus for their offseason moves, the lowest grade of any team.

The Raiders and Jaguars, meanwhile, are at the head of the class. Both received an A in PFF’s series on offseason grades that was completed Thursday.

The departure of All-Pro Josh Norman is the main reason the Panthers barely get a passing grade.

PFF slapped the Seahawks with a C-minus primarily because they didn’t improve their 30th-ranked offensive line. They lost Russell Okung to the Broncos in free agency and their first-round draft pick was guard Germain Ifedi, who is far from a finished product.

Seattle’s biggest loss on defense was linebacker Bruce Irvin, and he is among the offseason additions that earned the Raiders their A.

Irving, cornerback Sean Smith and safety Reggie Nelson should be defensive upgrades along with rookie safety Karl Joseph. Kelechi Osemele bolsters an offensive line that already was ranked sixth by PFF.

The Jaguars went on a free-agent shopping spree, with Malik Jackson highlighting their defensive haul and Chris Ivory adding an established presence at running back. In the draft, Jacksonville snagged two players with top-five talent in Jalen Ramsey and Myles Jack then used their next three picks to further address a defense that needs to help out an upstart offense.

Considering how these four teams have fared when it actually matters, it’s a lot more important for the Raiders and Jaguars to knock their offseason out of the park than it is for the Seahawks and Panthers.