With the dust having settled on the draft and the resulting scrum to sign the best remaining prospects, let’s take a look at the new, undrafted players the Raiders now have under contract. Unsurprisingly, Reggie McKenzie and his crew preferred size and experience from the group, when possible:

Breon Borders – CB, Duke – 5’11”, 189 lbs Four year player at at Duke who started 35 times en route to appearing in 49 games 148 total career tackles (106 solo), seven tackles for loss, one sack, 12 INTs, 34 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries Stood out in recent rookie minicamp as a player consistently around the ball



Paul Boyette – DT, Texas – 6’2″, 310 lbs Played four years at Texas, appearing in 42 games with eight starts Totaled 100 career tackles which include 17 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.



Chauncey Briggs – OT, SMU – 6’6″, 301 lbs Four year player at SMU. 32 starts in 39 total games. As a senior, helped the offense average 163.2 rushing yards per game



Fadol Brown – DE, Mississippi – 6’4″, 282 lbs Played three years at Mississippi after transferring from FIU Played in 32 games at Mississippi with 21 starts Totaled 109 tackles (51 solo), four sacks and 16 tackles for loss.



Pharoah Brown – TE, Oregon – 6’5″, 246 lbs Played four years at Oregon, seeing action in 40 games 70 receptions for 1,011 yards with 11 TDs Accolades include two-time All-Pac-12 selection Recovered from an injury that could have resulted in his leg being amputated





Chris Casher – DE, Faulkner – 6’3″, 264 lbs Signed with the team only after showing well in a tryout during the rookie minicamp Played in 40 games over five seasons at Florida State (2012) and Faulkner University (2016) Career totals include 122 tackles (62 solo), 11.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and nine passes defensed.



Anthony Cioffi – S, Rutgers – 5’11”, 205 lbs Started 33 games over four years at Rutgers, appearing in 47 games overall Good positional versatility, having played both safety positions as well as cornerback Career totals include 168 tackles (120 solo), eight INTs, 2.5 sacks, 9.5 tackles for loss, 13 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.



Keon Hatcher – WR, Arkansas – 6’1″, 212 lbs Played four years at Arkansas and finished his collegiate career ranked fourth on the program’s all-time receiving list. Career totals include 130 receptions for 1,866 yards and 19 TDs



Najee Harris – LB, Wagner – 6’1″, 220 lbs Signed with the team after a tryout during the rookie minicamp Appeared in 40 games over four seasons at Wagner, totaling 156 career tackles Posted 44 tackles (34 solo), one sack, one fumble recovery and six passes defensed as a senior in 2016.



Chris Humes – CB, Arkansas State – 6’0″, 201 lbs Played four years at Arkansas State, seeing action in 54 games with 39 starts Totaled 180 career tackles (109 solo), three INTs, 14 passes defensed, two sacks, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries Named honorable mention All-Sun Belt Conference as a Senior



Rickey Jefferson – S, LSU – 5’11”, 208 lbs Played four years at LSU but only had 15 starts. Did play in 37 games overall 87 career tackles (48 solo), one sack, four INTs and 12 passes defensed.



Anthony Kukwa – LS, Lake Erie – 6’2″, 231 lbs Played four years at Lake Erie, seeing action in 42 games after transferring from Ball State, where he redshirted as a freshman. Has the dubious honor of being only the second long snapper I’ve written about after longtime Raider Jon Condo.



LaTroy Lewis – LB, Tennessee – 6’3″, 254 lbs Signed with the team after trying out during the rookie minicamp Played in 44 games over four seasons at Tennessee, totaling 77 tackles (45 solo), 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and two passes defensed.



Nicholas Morrow – LB, Greenville – 6’0″, 216 lbs Played four years at Greenville, playing in 34 games Totaled a whopping 222 career tackles (151 solo), five sacks, 38 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, three INTs and 11 passes defense Honored as a second-team AFCA NCAA Division III All-American.



Jordan Simmons – OG, USC – 6’3″, 339 lbs Played four years at USC as a backup, starting only twice but seeing action in 21 games As a senior, saw action in 13 games and served as a reserve offensive lineman and played on special teams



Isaac Whitney – WR, USC – 6’2″, 204 lbs Played two years at USC after transferring from Riverside (Calif.) Community College Totaled 11 catches for 144 yards (13.1 avg.) and two TDs at USC



Xavier Woodson-Luster – LB, Arkansas State – 6’1″ Arkansas State Played four years at Arkansas State, playing in 47 games with 37 starts Finished as program’s all-time leader with 293 tackles (165 solo) while also achieving five sacks, 19 tackles for loss, two INTs, 11 passes defensed, five forced fumbles and one fumble recovery

