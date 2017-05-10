Posted byon
With the dust having settled on the draft and the resulting scrum to sign the best remaining prospects, let’s take a look at the new, undrafted players the Raiders now have under contract. Unsurprisingly, Reggie McKenzie and his crew preferred size and experience from the group, when possible:
- Breon Borders – CB, Duke – 5’11”, 189 lbs
- Four year player at at Duke who started 35 times en route to appearing in 49 games
- 148 total career tackles (106 solo), seven tackles for loss, one sack, 12 INTs, 34 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries
- Stood out in recent rookie minicamp as a player consistently around the ball
- Paul Boyette – DT, Texas – 6’2″, 310 lbs
- Played four years at Texas, appearing in 42 games with eight starts
- Totaled 100 career tackles which include 17 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.
- Chauncey Briggs – OT, SMU – 6’6″, 301 lbs
- Four year player at SMU. 32 starts in 39 total games.
- As a senior, helped the offense average 163.2 rushing yards per game
- Fadol Brown – DE, Mississippi – 6’4″, 282 lbs
- Played three years at Mississippi after transferring from FIU
- Played in 32 games at Mississippi with 21 starts
- Totaled 109 tackles (51 solo), four sacks and 16 tackles for loss.
- Pharoah Brown – TE, Oregon – 6’5″, 246 lbs
- Played four years at Oregon, seeing action in 40 games
- 70 receptions for 1,011 yards with 11 TDs
- Accolades include two-time All-Pac-12 selection
- Recovered from an injury that could have resulted in his leg being amputated
- Chris Casher – DE, Faulkner – 6’3″, 264 lbs
- Signed with the team only after showing well in a tryout during the rookie minicamp
- Played in 40 games over five seasons at Florida State (2012) and Faulkner University (2016)
- Career totals include 122 tackles (62 solo), 11.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and nine passes defensed.
- Anthony Cioffi – S, Rutgers – 5’11”, 205 lbs
- Started 33 games over four years at Rutgers, appearing in 47 games overall
- Good positional versatility, having played both safety positions as well as cornerback
- Career totals include 168 tackles (120 solo), eight INTs, 2.5 sacks, 9.5 tackles for loss, 13 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
- Keon Hatcher – WR, Arkansas – 6’1″, 212 lbs
- Played four years at Arkansas and finished his collegiate career ranked fourth on the program’s all-time receiving list.
- Career totals include 130 receptions for 1,866 yards and 19 TDs
- Najee Harris – LB, Wagner – 6’1″, 220 lbs
- Signed with the team after a tryout during the rookie minicamp
- Appeared in 40 games over four seasons at Wagner, totaling 156 career tackles
- Posted 44 tackles (34 solo), one sack, one fumble recovery and six passes defensed as a senior in 2016.
- Chris Humes – CB, Arkansas State – 6’0″, 201 lbs
- Played four years at Arkansas State, seeing action in 54 games with 39 starts
- Totaled 180 career tackles (109 solo), three INTs, 14 passes defensed, two sacks, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries
- Named honorable mention All-Sun Belt Conference as a Senior
- Rickey Jefferson – S, LSU – 5’11”, 208 lbs
- Played four years at LSU but only had 15 starts. Did play in 37 games overall
- 87 career tackles (48 solo), one sack, four INTs and 12 passes defensed.
- Anthony Kukwa – LS, Lake Erie – 6’2″, 231 lbs
- Played four years at Lake Erie, seeing action in 42 games after transferring from Ball State, where he redshirted as a freshman.
- Has the dubious honor of being only the second long snapper I’ve written about after longtime Raider Jon Condo.
- LaTroy Lewis – LB, Tennessee – 6’3″, 254 lbs
- Signed with the team after trying out during the rookie minicamp
- Played in 44 games over four seasons at Tennessee, totaling 77 tackles (45 solo), 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and two passes defensed.
- Nicholas Morrow – LB, Greenville – 6’0″, 216 lbs
- Played four years at Greenville, playing in 34 games
- Totaled a whopping 222 career tackles (151 solo), five sacks, 38 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, three INTs and 11 passes defense
- Honored as a second-team AFCA NCAA Division III All-American.
- Jordan Simmons – OG, USC – 6’3″, 339 lbs
- Played four years at USC as a backup, starting only twice but seeing action in 21 games
- As a senior, saw action in 13 games and served as a reserve offensive lineman and played on special teams
- Isaac Whitney – WR, USC – 6’2″, 204 lbs
- Played two years at USC after transferring from Riverside (Calif.) Community College
- Totaled 11 catches for 144 yards (13.1 avg.) and two TDs at USC
- Xavier Woodson-Luster – LB, Arkansas State – 6’1″ Arkansas State
- Played four years at Arkansas State, playing in 47 games with 37 starts
- Finished as program’s all-time leader with 293 tackles (165 solo) while also achieving five sacks, 19 tackles for loss, two INTs, 11 passes defensed, five forced fumbles and one fumble recovery
- Ishmael Zamora – WR, Baylor – 6’3″, 224 lbs
- The most well known of the Raiders’ UDFAs for both on and off field reasons. He was productive at Baylor on the field and also achieved a level of fame (or infamy) when he was filmed abusing his dog.
- Played two years at Baylor, playing in 23 games but with only eight starts
- Totaled 72 career receptions for 941 yards with 10 TDs