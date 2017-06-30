The Oakland Raiders’ secondary was not so good last year, giving up the most pass plays over 20 yards. Sean Smith, who’s getting paid like a shutdown CB, has given up a large portion of them. He actually played like a Pro Bowl CB when he wasn’t giving up big plays but the big plays do count.

While Smith was on his roller coaster, fellow CB David Amerson was steady but average last year. This was after he just signed a contract that requires him to play anything but like an average CB. The Raiders just took care of QB Derek Carr and OG Gabe Jackson from the 2014 draft class.

Soon, they have OLB Khalil Mack along with WR Amari Cooper and DL Mario Edwards Jr coming up. GM Reggie McKenzie speaks every chance he gets about how much loves his draft picks. So it will be the veteran free agents that haven’t done anything special that are first to go.

That’s why most of McKenzie’s free agent contracts are easy to get out of them within a couple of years. The Raiders just drafted CB Gareon Conley so either Amerson’s or Smith’s salary has to go. A big factor in all of this is finding out which one is the real Amerson by the end of this year.

Is he the guy that was a budding star with the Washington Redskins in his first two years?

Is he the guy that the Redskins cut or the guy that became the Raiders’ best CB in 2015?

Or is he the guy that was average for the Raiders in 2016?

Will the real David Amerson please stand up?!