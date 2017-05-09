Vegas oddsmaker Bovada released it’s 2017 odds and the Raiders are contenders in their eyes. Oddsmakers, it should be said, are pretty good at the prediction game as it’s where they make their money. Bovada has the Raiders with the best chance of winning the AFC West and third in the AFC overall behind only the reigning champion Patriots and consistent contender Steelers.
Bovada’s AFC West win over/unders:
- Oakland Raiders – 10 wins
- Kansas City Chiefs – 9 wins
- Denver Broncos – 8.5 wins
- Los Angeles Chargers – 7.5 wins
Bovada’s AFC win over/unders:
- New England Patriots – 12.5 wins
- Pittsburgh Steelers – 10.5 wins
- Oakland Raiders – 10 wins
- Baltimore Ravens – 9 wins
Indianapolis Colts – 9 wins
Kansas City Chiefs – 9 wins
- Cincinnati Bengals – 8.5 wins
Houston Texans – 8.5 wins
Denver Broncos – 8.5 wins
Tennessee Titans – 8.5 wins
- Los Angeles Chargers – 7.5 wins
Miami Dolphins – 7.5 wins
- Buffalo Bills – 6 wins
Jacksonville Jaguars – 6 wins
- New York Jets – 5 wins
- Cleveland Browns – 4.5 wins
The odds are nothing more than a prediction designed to get bettors to bet on both sides, but the high total does speak well for the Raiders’ chances.
Reggie McKenzie and Jack Del Rio have put together a strong, competitive squad and it is playoffs-or-bust for the Raiders for the second season in a row. This year, the Raiders come in as favorites for the AFC West and not getting a home playoff game would be a disappointment for the Silver & Black.