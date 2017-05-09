Vegas oddsmaker Bovada released it’s 2017 odds and the Raiders are contenders in their eyes. Oddsmakers, it should be said, are pretty good at the prediction game as it’s where they make their money. Bovada has the Raiders with the best chance of winning the AFC West and third in the AFC overall behind only the reigning champion Patriots and consistent contender Steelers.

Bovada’s AFC West win over/unders:

Oakland Raiders – 10 wins Kansas City Chiefs – 9 wins Denver Broncos – 8.5 wins Los Angeles Chargers – 7.5 wins

Bovada’s AFC win over/unders:

New England Patriots – 12.5 wins Pittsburgh Steelers – 10.5 wins Oakland Raiders – 10 wins Baltimore Ravens – 9 wins

Indianapolis Colts – 9 wins

Kansas City Chiefs – 9 wins Cincinnati Bengals – 8.5 wins

Houston Texans – 8.5 wins

Denver Broncos – 8.5 wins

Tennessee Titans – 8.5 wins Los Angeles Chargers – 7.5 wins

Miami Dolphins – 7.5 wins Buffalo Bills – 6 wins

Jacksonville Jaguars – 6 wins New York Jets – 5 wins Cleveland Browns – 4.5 wins

The odds are nothing more than a prediction designed to get bettors to bet on both sides, but the high total does speak well for the Raiders’ chances.

Reggie McKenzie and Jack Del Rio have put together a strong, competitive squad and it is playoffs-or-bust for the Raiders for the second season in a row. This year, the Raiders come in as favorites for the AFC West and not getting a home playoff game would be a disappointment for the Silver & Black.