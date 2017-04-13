It’s been quite some time since I’ve used this format, but with last night’s frustrating 2-1 loss to the Boston Bruins, I’m bringing back the annotated box score.

The format is straightforward and borrowed from Baseball Prospectus‘ Sam Miller. Select items from last night’s game summary and box score and add some of my own observations.

A.

Considering the Senators entered the game with the league’s 22nd-ranked penalty kill unit, disciplined play and staying out of the box was something that the Senators should emphasize.

So naturally, the team took three penalties in the first period and helped skew everyone’s ice time while killing whatever momentum they were generating at even strength.

Although though the Bruins were buzzing on the power play, the Senators successfully killed every second of the five minutes and 19 seconds that the Bruins enjoyed with the man advantage. Thank Craig Anderson and his trusty goal post for that.

B.

After scoring just one goal in the 21 games that led up to Ottawa’s regular season finale in Brooklyn versus the New York Islanders, Bobby Ryan has goals in back-to-back games for the first time since December.

His six shots on goal were a team high, but his possession numbers were equally fantastic.

He looked energized and engaged with the game and hopefully that’s a sign of more production to come. With the Jean-Gabriel Pageau line matching up against Patrice Bergeron’s, it’s imperative for Ottawa’s other lines to create and produce away from what’s arguably the league’s most dominant possession line.

C.

The goal by Frank Vatrano was a microcosm of what’s ailed the Senators all season long: the blue line’s struggles to move the puck led to an extended shift within the defensive zone and culminated with the game-tying goal.

The goal was inevitable with the way that the Senators were sitting on their lead.