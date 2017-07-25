In a video presentation that was unveiled at noon today on their website, the Belleville Senators officially released an image of their logo.

The logo is not only an homage to the heritage ‘O’ jerseys that the Senators have worn as an alternate jersey since 2011, but it marks a departure from the Senators organization’s use of the Roman centurion theme.

Why is this important?

Tom Anselmi was brought in to be the organization’s new president and CEO and part of his mandate was to strengthen and bring life to the Senators’ brand.

Since the date of his hire, a swath of fans have relayed the message through social media to the organization that they would prefer to see the organization rid itself of their uninspired home and away set and formally adopt the heritage jerseys as their primary set of jerseys.

Inevitably, some will look favourably upon this Belleville reveal as proof that the organization is heading down this path. With Adidas taking over from its corporate cousin Reebok as the official jersey maker of the NHL, with the exception of special occasions, no team will have a featured alternate jersey for the upcoming 2017-18 season. In other words, the Senators will continue to wear their bland 3-D logo for the duration of the next season.

I loathe the current logo and how bland the Senators’ jerseys are. Ideally for me, the Senators would go back to the black and white set of home aways that featured the original 2-D logo. To make everyone happy, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Senators find a compromise wherein the original logo is used in concert with the heritage jerseys.

But obviously it takes time for NHL organizations to formally switch and implement changes to their primary logo, but hopefully this is a step in the right direction that sees the organization address its brand in time for the start of the 2018-19 season.