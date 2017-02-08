“We’re talking about a first or second round pick and I’m not even sure they want that because they’ve invested so much in him. I think they want to give him the opportunity to have success here.”

Well, it looks like the Senators are back to negotiating deals through the media, but I guess you can’t really blame Pierre Dorion for trying to fleece his counterparts.

If true, it’s an outlandish ask by the Senators for a prospect who has failed to demonstrate that he be an efficient NHL regular. Lazar’s underlying numbers not only portray a player who has failed to make those around him better, his production is among the NHL’s worst when it relative ice time is taken into consideration.

To put things into perspective, the New York Islanders flipped a third rounder to the Senators at last year’s deadline for Shane Prince, a second round pick. Similarly, the St. Louis Blues acquired 2012 first overall pick Nail Yakupov this past summer for a conditional draft pick. The Oilers acquired a third round pick with the condition that it would become a second round pick if Yakupov winds up scoring more than 15 goals this season. (Note: he won’t.)

It seems like a third round pick is the precedent, but Lazar’s a good, ol’ Canadian lad who has the kind of pedigree, character and intangibles that teams overpay for. Maybe there exists a blend of scouts, coaches or general managers out there who think they’re brilliant enough to get exponentially more from Lazar than Ottawa has, but I have a hard time believing that some team is going to fork over a first or second round pick for a flunking prospect.

If anything, it sounds like Ottawa’s aiming high and will have their bluff called.

There’s no way the organization can afford protect Lazar going into the expansion draft and as a result, they’ll be looking to get something of value for him. If he’s not helping the Senators on the ice, he’s the kind of player that the Senators should be looking to use to bolster their playoff run. Since the likelihood of them getting a high draft pick for him is low, maybe they can find a non-playoff team that is looking to dump a rental or a player who they’ll be unable to protect for the expansion draft.

It may not be the glamorous first or second rounder that Garrioch referenced, but at least Lazar could be used to make the roster better. If he can’t provide value on the ice, at least there’s still a chance that he can provide some value off of it.