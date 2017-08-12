From Belleville’s Quinte Mall, the Ottawa Senators’ AHL affiliate officially revealed the organization’s inaugural jerseys for the 2017-18 season.

After the organization revealed its logo on July 25th that borrowed heavily from the Senators’ ‘O’ heritage logo, it’s no surprise to see the Belleville jerseys essentially mirror the heritage jerseys that have been worn by the parent club since 2011.

The two noticeable alterations are pretty straightforward. Belleville looks to be abandoning the heritage white that the Senators’ heritage jerseys use for a flat white. Instead of the shield shoulder patches that Ottawa wears, Belleville will wear the following shoulder patches this season.

In our first season, we will wear this shoulder patch on our jerseys as a tribute to @BellevilleON! #itBegins #WelcomeHome pic.twitter.com/fgZefSRd9H — Belleville Senators (@BellevilleSens) August 12, 2017

The jerseys look pretty sharp and represent a significant improvement from the hideous iterations that Binghamton used over the past few seasons.

Fans in Ottawa have been incredibly vocal in their desire to see their Senators not only ditch the current logo, but their uninspired set of home and aways. For these fans, seeing the heritage brand be extended to the minor league affiliate represents a step in the right direction and one that will eventually culminate with a re-branding at the parent level.

It’s hard to ignore the fact that the Senators’ own website also appears to be moving towards the heritage design, so it only seems like a matter of time before the franchise adopts the heritage look as their primary look.