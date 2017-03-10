For a career* defensive line coach, interim head coach specialist, and the only candidate to make the final round of a coaching search, Ed Orgeron did alright for himself. LSU has elected to pay him $3.5 million per season, with another $1.5 million that can be earned through doing good football things, like finding a starting quarterback that did not transfer from Purdue.

*With the exception of Ole Miss burning down its own house

Even better for Orgeron, his buyout doesn’t dip below $4.5 million until 2021. With LSU willing to put itself on the hook for such a large sum to a guy with no leverage, let’s take a closer look at the buyout numbers that, again, LSU voluntarily agreed to pay him should this thing blow up (to be fair, if Orgeron takes the Alabama job when Saban takes the Patriots job, he’ll owe LSU money).

When you find out that you’ll be paid $12 million if you get fired in 2017:

When you find out that you’ll be paid $8.5 million if you get fired in 2018:

When you find out that you’ll be paid $6 million if you get fired in 2019:

When you realize you have to explain this contract in public: