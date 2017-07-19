PART I: MITIGATING CIRCUMSTANCES

Okay, I have to be honest that I never thought I’d be writing this piece on the 2017 Los Angeles Chargers (and their formidable schedule this season) in the wake of their tumultuous exit from America’s Finest City, jersey burnings en masse, and myriad broken hearts of die-hard Bolts fans who rightfully felt jilted and betrayed by a Spanos ownership that frankly hasn’t fielded much of a product in recent years and almost seemed intent upon tanking the 2016 season to pave the way for a preordained pilgrimage to Los Angeles, but I digress. Did the Spanos conspire with NFL laughing stock commissioner, Roger Goodell, to bring a nationally saleable brand to the L.A. market with little to no regard for the city of San Diego, its fans, or their years of ebullient and unyielding support, despite the fact that the Chargers have largely underachieved for most of their recent tenure in San Diego, CA.? Well, we’ll have to wait to weigh in on this million-dollar question and expose the white elephant in the room in Carson, CA. long enough to turn a critical eye to the bolts 2017 schedule and break down the uphill battle ahead of the Chargers this season if they are to live up to the newfound hype and praise being heaped upon the organization by national sports media. Judging by the tenor of a recent litany of pro-Bolts articles online, one would think the L.A. Chargers are guaranteed to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in February. Oh, how the public loves a Cinderella story!

To what do we owe this sudden deluge of positive press swirling around a team that has long been the red-headed stepchild of the NFL? To what insidious forces can we attribute the Bolts sudden, meteoric rise to the status of NFL media darlings? Is it the dearth of talent on this 2017 Bolts roster? Or is it rather an iniquitous NFL conspiracy to seize the L.A. market by storm by having the Bolts rocket out to their first strong start in a decade, maybe win the AFC west, and go deep into the playoffs for the first time since their lone Super Bowl appearance back in 1994 (spare me the pain of reflecting on the result of that game)? Perhaps it’s the fact that the NFL wants to nepotistically ensure that, Phillip Rivers, like Peyton Manning in his final years in the league, finally wins a Lombardi, gets his ring, and is at last anointed an “elite quarterback,” (a title which many so-called NFL pundits have already bequeathed upon him despite his tendency to choke royally in big games, throw picks, and commit sack fumbles, all when it hurts most)? After all, if we are to follow their pretzel logic, notwithstanding a woeful offensive line, abysmal coaching, and inept ownership in San Diego, Phillip Rivers would already have more rings than Tom Brady! But I digress yet again. We’ll have to wait to deal with the Phillip Rivers conundrum and delve into the murky depths of his NFL legacy later. Let us just assume that for the purposes of this schedule breakdown, he will be the starting quarterback for the bolts in 2017, stay healthy, and play to the best of his ability (for the time being anyway). These questions and more come to the forefront as possible reasons for the recent Los Angeles Chargers hype. Is this pundit’s propaganda mill of positivity football reality or mere smoke and mirrors to get a new fan base to jump on the bandwagon and join the rather clichéd “Fight for L.A.?” Well, the beauty of the NFL is that we’ll have our answers to these and many more lingering questions before Christmas.

One thing’s for certain, it isn’t the Chargers 2017 regular season schedule that ostensibly inspired this tsunami of confidence and ridiculous expectations for overnight NFL success. After all, any objective analyst (who took off the rose-colored glasses and scrutinized the bolts 2017 opponents realistically) would be hard-pressed to predict a quantum leap from a losing record of 5-11 in 2016 to 11-5 and a minimum of a wild card berth in the 2017 playoffs. However, this time of the year it’s almost standard operating procedure to predict super success for the Super Chargers and this analyst will bet that, intoxicated by scintillating (but meaningless) plays made in OTA’s and preliminary team activities, every team in the league has itself cast in the role of Super Bowl contender. With that said, let’s examine some of the main factors, other than the 2017 schedule, that could and might affect the success of the Bolts 2017 campaign:

Tumultuous Transfer to L.A.- Many experts have legitimately pointed to the drama and emotional baggage of the bolts move to Los Angeles as a possible factor in their on-field success for the 2017 campaign. I mean, can a team that has gone 4-12 and 5-11 in the last two seasons reasonably be expected to be anything more than a .500 team in 2017 with the added distractions of a major move to a new city, market, demographic, etc.? Or is this, like so many of the other stories buzzing about the NFL recently, just another predetermined storyline that’s all part of the self-fulfilling Goodellian prophecy of a winning team in Los Angeles? The discerning fan will have to make up his or her own mind on this one. Myself, tend to downplay storylines like this one as proof that NFL pundits really don’t have anything better to write about.

While there are undoubtedly many more possible contributing factors to the Bolts success or lack thereof this season, perhaps the most indomitable obstacle standing between Lynn’s squad and a division championship/playoff run is the 2017 regular season schedule itself. While I too am filled with the same effervescent optimism about the Bolts chances to “go all the way” I am every year at this time, blind “homerism” and Polyanna allegiance to my former team (I live in San Diego, CA) must at some point give way to stark objectivity and realism. Truckloads of talent or not, this team has a lot to prove before I am going to crown them champions or even be led down the primrose path to the playoffs. As Jim Mora said in his now infamous sound bite, “Playoffs? We talking about Playoffs?” Are you out of your frickin’ gourd? Now if you don’t agree or have bought the national hype or are just a downtrodden, disenfranchised Bolts fan like me who desperately wants his team to succeed at all costs, indulge me for a moment as we dive into the 2017 Chargers Regular Season Schedule and a playful game of prognostication in an honest attempt to answer one simple question: Do the Los Angeles Chargers have a remote chance of winning their “Fight for L.A.,” overcoming past obstacles and challenges, and ultimately reaching the playoffs and beyond this season? Let’s start with game one, the Monday night, September 11th marquee matchup with the division rival Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Denver, Co. Should be a doozy… (PART II STILL TO COME WITH GAME BY GAME PREDICTIONS AND BREAKDOWNS).