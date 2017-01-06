“This new day is too dear, with its hopes and invitations, to waste a moment on the yesterdays.” ~ Ralph Waldo Emerson.

Legendary Ohio State head football coach Woody Hayes not only could diagram an off-tackle play better than most, but Coach Hayes was quite fond of quoting Ralph Waldo Emerson. It makes me wonder if Coach Hayes would have used the same quote I selected to describe new Ohio State quarterback coach Ryan Day.

Ryan Day was announced as Ohio State’s new quarterback coach on January 3, 2017. Day replaces Tim Beck on the coaching staff, as Beck departed Ohio State to become the quarterback coach and offensive coordinator for the University of Texas, under former Ohio State assistant/former Houston head coach Tom Herman.

How did Ohio State fans and media respond to the news of Beck’s departure?

In the spirit of Emerson, I am going to look forward to Day’s tutelage of quarterbacks such as J.T. Barrett, Joe Burrow, and Dwayne Haskins. (Before Ohio State fans point out about the incoming QB recruits…I won’t count on them until they sign on the line that is dotted. Then I am happy to refer to them as ‘Buckeyes’.)

Cleveland.com had a tremendous story that featured former Boston College quarterback Tyler Murphy, who played under Coach Day. Considering Day played under Chip Kelly when Day was in college at New Hampshire, then coached for Kelly in Philadelphia and San Francisco in the NFL the past two seasons, give me the impression that Ohio State is going to concentrate on getting back to an up-tempo offense that Ohio State Head Coach Urban Meyer has long admired, but has gone without since Tom Herman left Columbus for Houston. (Again, I realize that there is strong speculation about who the next offensive coordinator is going to be in 2017, but until that person is officially named, I will not refer to him…)

As I wrote up above, Woody Hayes certainly knew a thing or two about football, and was not too shabby when it came to Emerson. As Ohio State fans look forward to a new college football season in 2017, let us hope that Emerson knew a thing or two when it came to talking about a new ‘Day’.