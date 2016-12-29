The latest episode of the Sons of Schmidt Podcast, with Buckeye Battle Cry Editor Brandon Zimmerman and Writer Mike Meals is now live. You can check it out on iTunes, Google Play, or SoundCloud.

This week, the guys took a deep look at the match up coming up this weekend in Arizona, between the Buckeyes and Clemson Tigers. The 46th Fiesta Bowl should be a good one, and Mike & Brandon look at the keys to victory, and what you should be watching for.

