The voice of The Buckeye Battle Cry podcast network, The Sons of Schmidt podcast, has released episode 25. This week, Ben van Ooyen, formerly of The Buckeye Battle Cry and currently serving as the Recruiting Guru at TheOzone.Net joins Brandon and Mike as they finish their list of favorite Buckeye players. This week, they take a look at the Silver Bullets.

The list includes a lot of names from the past, but we are sure there are some people missing. Who would you add to the list? Let us know in the comments or on twitter, @SonsOfSchmidt

