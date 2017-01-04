No. 11/13 Ohio State 94 (13-4;3-0) vs. Northwestern 87 (13-3;2-1)

Ohio State

The Buckeyes continue to take the B1G best shots on the road finishing a two-game road trip by upending the streaking Inidana Hoosiers 92-82 New Years Eve in Bloomington. The story of that match-up was Stephanie Mavunga’s post play and a double-double of 14 points and 17 rebounds.

In the first quarter of this game in Evanston just outside Chicago, was the 3-point barrage by both teams that saw them finish the quarter 31-28 Buckeyes, as the teams combined for 12 long balls. The pace wouldn’t continue for either team and the Buckeyes finished with a season high 13 three’s on the night led by Kelsey Mitchell’s 5 three pointers.

Mitchell led all scorers with 33 and she was joined in double digits with Asia Doss(13), Sierra Calhoun(11), Linnae Harper(double-double 11 pts,11 rbds) and frosh Tory McCoy with 10.

Northwestern

The Wildcats had three players score 20 or more points on the night and had 5 players in double figures. Nia Coffey led the team with a double-double of 22 points and 13 rebounds. Abi Sheid almost single handedly brought the Wildcats back to a tie late in the game and was perfect from the floor on the evening hitting 7 of 7 from the floor and 4 of those were three pointers. She was 2/2 from the free throw line and almost had a double-double with 9 rebounds.

Christen Inman joined the duo in the twenties with 20 points on the night. Lauren Douglas and Ashley Deary added 11 and 10 respectively to join the double digit scoring column. All of the Wildcats starters also played a little more than 30 minutes a piece on the floor until Coffey and Inman fouled out late in the game.

Per NUSports.com

Ashley Deary made history in the first minute of the game when she intercepted a pass to become the Big Ten’s all-time steals leader with 373. She finished the night with six to bring her career total to 378. Nia Coffey is only four points away from becoming just the fifth Big Ten player ever with 2,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds.

Wrap Up

The Buckeyes are finding their range and getting their legs under them. In comparison to the stat above for the Wildcats playing time, Kelsey Mitchell is the only Buckeye with more than 30 (35) minutes on the court and the next player with the most minutes was Asia Doss with 29.

Head Coach Kevin McGuff is finding good mixes with his line-ups and the transfer duo of Stephanie Mavunga(post and Linnae Harper(guard) has began to give him valuable minutes off the bench. He is truly the deepest he has been since arriving in Columbus.

The Buckeyes return home on Saturday against rival Michigan, tip is at Noon and is on the Big Ten Network.