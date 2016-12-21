No. 12/13 Ohio State(9-4;0-0) vs. Winthrop(1-10;0-0)

Date: December 21, 2016

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Arena: Value City Arena

Watch: BTN2Go Listen: 1460 AM

Online Coverage: Live Stats | Twitter Updates

Game Notes: Ohio State | Winthrop | Big Ten

Ohio State

The Buckeyes finish up their non-conference schedule 9 wins, 4 losses and all four losses have come at the hands of teams in the top 16 and three in the top 6(#1 UCONN, #3 Baylor, #6 South Carolina). Stephanie Mavunga has recorded a team-best five double-doubles and scored her 1,000th collegiate point in the game against UCONN. Kelsey Mitchell(22.7), Stephanie Mavunga(13.5), Shayla Cooper(12) and Sierra Calhoun lead the team in double figures. Two Frosh in Kiara Lewis(7.8) and Tori McCoy(7.8) aren’t far off the pace. Transfer Linnae Harper is at 9.5 but just recently debuted as a player after becoming eligible.

Per Ohio State Official Site:

After finishing third in the country last season at 86.0 ppg, the Buckeyes are currently fifth in the country in scoring at 88.4 ppg.

Winthrop

The Eagles won their season-opener against NC Wesleyan but have lost 10-straight games. Facing the Buckeyes right before the start of their conference slate may not be the best thing for them. Last time out, Winthrop fell 71-48 at home to Mercer. The Eagles are very young and feature 7 true freshmen and sophomores and have 2 other key freshman out with injuries. Danyael Goodhope was honored on Monday as the Big South Conference FOTW coming off a season-high 15-point game against Mercer. Erica Williams is the team leader in scoring 14.3 ppg.

Head coach Kevin Cook is from Fremont, Ohio and graduated from Urbana University. He is in his fifth year leading the program and has had a measure of success in the early going but is taking his lumps rebuilding now.

Outlook

The Buckeyes will be able to do whatever they want in this match-up and headed into B1G play taking on Minnesota next week might just be what the doctor ordered. The Buckeyes have some great returning talent but also have a freshman class that is performing well and can use tonights game as a spring board into B1G play. The Buckeyes won’t struggle score tonight!

The Buckeyes face off against Minnesota as they then begin B1G play on the 28th at home.