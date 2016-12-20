No. 12/11 Ohio State 63 (9-4;0-0) vs. UCONN 82 (10-0;0-0)

Ohio State

Kelsey Mitchell had the first half that she needed to have to keep the Buckeyes close at 40-34 at the end of two quarters. The hot-shooting guard had two runs outscoring the Huskies in each stanza with the first coming with a cold hearted three at the buzzer to cut the 12 point lead down to 9(19-10). In the second period Mitchell went on a tear at the end of the half scoring the last 8 to get the Buckeyes within 6. They wouldn’t get any closer the rest of the game as the Huskies changed up their defense on the star and held her to four second half points after 19 in the first. Stephanie Mavunga recorded another double-double, 13 points and 15 rebounds and Shayla Cooper was the only other Buckeye in double digits with 15.

UCONN

Katie Lou Samuelson 26 and Napheesa Collier had 27 points and 11 rebounds for the Huskies. They are five games away from breaking their own longest winning streak record(90) set during the 2008-2010 seasons. Geno Auriemma wore a slightly off-blue plaid jacket to honor Craig Sager. UConn has already beaten #2 Notre Dame, #3 Baylor, #7 Florida State, #16 Texas. They take on Nebraska on Wednesday and then face off against B1G foe Maryland on the 29th.

Wrap Up

Hard to think anyone will beat this team this season but Ohio State would surely like the chance. The Buckeyes defense held serve on the rest of the Huskie roster as only Kia Nurse scored in double figures with 11. For a half they figured out how to get Kelsey Mitchell free to score and need to figure out how to get the rest of the team to help in scoring.

The Buckeyes face Winthrop on Wednesday at home and take on Minnesota to open B1G play next Wednesday at home as well.