No. 12/13 Ohio State 88 (10-4;0-0) vs. Winthrop 48 (1-11;0-0)

Ohio State

Buckeye Stephanie Mavunga secured her 6th double-double in 9 outings with 12 points and 14 rebounds, she has been a force to be reckoned with in every game she has played and is becoming an important cog in the engine that is this seasons Buckeye squad. Kelsey Mitchell did not get her average, but she led all scorers with 19 on 7/12 shooting and 3/5 from beyond the arc. Freshman Tory McCoy was the only other double-digit scorer for the Buckeyes and everyone scored in the game except for Chelsea Mitchell.

Frosh Jensen Caretti saw considerable minutes and made the most of her chances hitting a couple back-to-back three’s. Linnae Harper came close to a double-double herself with 9 points and 10 rebounds.The Buckeyes were 34/78 overall from the floor on the night.

Winthrop

The Eagles were led by Angela Coello Perez with 16 points and 8 rebounds and she was joined in double digits by Erica Williams who also almost landed a double-double with 10 points and 9 rebounds. Suffering their 11th straight loss, the Eagles prepare to open conference play and need to get healthy quickly. Two freshmen are out with injuries as well as a returning senior. Erica Williams is the lone player above the junior class and she is a senior as well.

Wrap Up

The Buckeyes get a full week to enjoy the holiday and prepare for the Gophers as they come calling Wednesday in Value City Arena.

